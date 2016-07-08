Latest: No explosives found in Dallas sweep after 5 slayings

Dallas police say no explosives have been found in extensive sweeps of downtown areas following the fatal shooting of five police officers and the wounding of six others by snipers. (Source: AP Photo)

DALLAS (AP) - The Latest on the shooting of police officers in Dallas (all times local):



5:45 a.m.



Dallas police say no explosives have been found in extensive sweeps of downtown areas following the fatal shooting of five police officers and the wounding of six others by snipers.



Security was tight Friday morning with numerous streets closed to vehicle traffic in the main downtown Dallas business district hours after Thursday night's attacks.



The gunfire happened during protests over this week's fatal police shootings in Louisiana and Minnesota of two black men. Police have detained at least three people in the investigation of the Dallas shootings.



Police said a fourth suspect was engaged in a standoff with authorities and had made threats about bombs.



Maj. Max Geron (GAYR'-uhn) tweeted before dawn Friday that primary and secondary sweeps for explosives were complete and no explosives were found.



The gunfire claimed the lives of four Dallas police officers and one Dallas Area Rapid Transit officer. DART serves Dallas and a dozen other North Texas cities. The transit agency operates buses and the state's largest municipal rail system.

