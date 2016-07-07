Red Cross offers safety tips for dangerously hot weather

The Red Cross wants to remind you that you should take steps to stay safe in the dangerously hot weather forecasted for the days ahead. (Source: Red Cross)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Red Cross wants to remind you that you should take steps to stay safe in the dangerously hot weather forecasted for the days ahead.

According to a news release, there are six simple steps:

Never leave children or pets alone in vehicles. The temperature inside can reach a dangerous level within a few minutes.

Slow down, take frequent breaks and use the buddy system.

Stay hydrated – drink more water than usual.

Wear loose-fitting, lightweight, light-colored clothing

Check on family, friends and neighbors who do not have air conditioning, who spend much of their time alone, or who are more likely to be affected by the heat.

If possible, bring animals inside. If not, frequently check to ensure they are comfortable and have water and a shady place to rest.

Also, there are several symptoms to look for:

Cool, moist, pale, ashen or flushed skin

Headache, dizziness, or nausea

Red skin that can either be dry or moist

Changes in consciousness

Rapid, weak pulse

Rapid, shallow breathing

Anyone experiencing these symptoms should be moved to a cooler place and given cool water to drink slowly. Call 911 if the person refuses water, vomits or loses consciousness.

“The combination of heat and humidity can create more than just a nuisance - it can lead to a life-threatening situation,” said Louise Welch Williams, regional chief executive officer for the Palmetto SC Region of the American Red Cross. “There are several precautionary steps people can take to prevent heat-related emergencies, like sunburn, heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke.”

