Crews extinguish house fire near Mullins

MARION COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Firefighters battled a 75 percent involved house fire near Mullins early Thursday morning.

The Mullins Fire Department responded to a home on Tyvoloa Road, off Zion Road around 4 a.m., according to Deputy Chief Jim Collins.

The house, which was not being lived in and is under renovation, was 75 percent involved with fire when firefighters arrived with flames shooting through the middle of the roof.

Mullins Fire called for backup from Marion Rural Fire Department, who brought tanker. After about three hours, the fire was extinguished.

It is unclear what started the fire.

MOBILE USERS VIEW SLIDESHOW: http://www.wmbfnews.com/slideshow?widgetid=185593&clienttype=generic

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.