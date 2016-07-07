McLean Park in NMB to host free movie night

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - McLean Park in North Myrtle Beach will host a free movie night Friday.

According to a news release from the City of North Myrtle Beach, the movie, Norm of the North, will start 15 minutes after sunset, or around 8:45 p.m. The park encourages movie-goers to bring beach chairs or blankets to sit on. Concessions will be available from the North Myrtle Beach Lions Club.

The showing is part of the NMB Parks and Recreation Department’s Movies @ McLean series sponsored by McLeod Seacoast. Norm of the North features the voices of Rob Schneider and Ken Jeong.

In case of inclement weather, call the “Rec Check” hotline at 843-280-5594 ext. 3, visit Facebook.com/NMBParksandRec or visit parks.nmb.us.

