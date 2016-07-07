Grand Strand Medical Center receives Gold Seal of Approval

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Grand Strand Medical Center announced Thursday it received The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for Hospital Accreditation.

According to a news release, GSMC earned the accreditation by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards. The Gold Seal of Approval respresents the level of quality with which the organization provides safe and effective patient care.

In March, GSMC was reviewed by an unannounced on-site survey. Joint Commission team members evaluated compliance with hospital standards in several areas: emergency management, environment of care, infection prevention and control, leadership and medication management. They also did interviews.

“Grand Strand Medical Center is pleased to receive accreditation from The Joint Commission, the premier health care quality improvement and accrediting body in the nation,” said Mark Sims, CEO of Grand Strand Medical Center. “Staff from across the organization continue to work together to develop and implement approaches that have the potential to improve care for the patients in our community.”

In the 60 years during which The Joint Commission has been giving the accreditation, which lasts three years, more than 4,000 general hospitals currently maintain it. About 360 critical access hospitals maintain accreditation through a separate program.

The commission evaluates general, children’s, long-term acute, psychiatric, rehabilitation and specialty hospitals.

“Joint Commission accreditation provides hospitals with the processes needed to improve in a variety of areas from the enhancement of staff education to the improvement of daily business operations,” said Mark G. Pelletier, RN, MS, chief operating officer, Division of Accreditation and Certification Operations for The Joint Commission. “In addition, our accreditation helps hospitals enhance their risk management and risk reduction strategies. We commend Grand Strand Medical Center for its efforts to become a quality improvement organization.”

The commission’s standards are developed in consultationwith health care experts and providers, measurement experts and patients. The standards are informed by scientific literature and expert consensus.

The Joint Commission was formed in 1951 with the aim of improving health care for the public.

