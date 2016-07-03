Businesses adorn marquees, storefronts with congratulations to CCU Baseball

Several local businesses are showing support for Coastal Carolina University’s College World Series title by placing congratulatory messages on their marquees and storefronts. (Source: CCU Facebook)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Several local businesses are showing support for Coastal Carolina University’s College World Series title by placing congratulatory messages on their marquees and storefronts.

Coastal Carolina University’s Facebook account added several photos Sunday of local businesses showing their support. Among them were Alford Motor Company, Anderson Brothers Bank, Coastal Hardware and Supply Center Inc. and Fast Signs.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.