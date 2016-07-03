Hotel tower lit teal for CCU Baseball Sunday night

The blue tower of Hotel BLUE was lit teal in honor of the Coastal Carolina baseball team’s historic win in the College World Series. (Source: VMB resort group)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The blue tower of Hotel BLUE was lit teal in honor of the Coastal Carolina baseball team’s historic win in the College World Series Sunday night.

A news release from the Vacation Myrtle Beach Resort Group called the championship run one of the most historic events in the history of the Grand Strand.

“Hotel BLUE and the entire Vacation Myrtle Beach resort group want to congratulate and honor Coach Gary Gilmore and the whole Coastal Carolina Chanticleer baseball team on a truly remarkable achievement,” said hotel BLUE spokesperson Matt Klugman. “We have been long-time supporters of the baseball program and all of Coastal Carolina athletics, and it’s so exciting to see such deserving success and recognition for the university.”

The VMB resort group is the Official Accommodations Partner for CCU Athletics.

“We’ve known for quite a while that the quality of athletics at Coastal Carolina was one of the best kept secrets in the nation,” Klugman said. “We’re thrilled that Coach Gilmore and all of the members of the baseball program, past and present, are finally getting such well-deserved attention. We hope that teal becomes the unofficial color of the Grand Strand!”

