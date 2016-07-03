Pawleys Island Police: Sewage situation resolved

A sewage spill situation has been resolved, according to Pawleys Island Police. (Source: Pawleys Island PD on Twitter)

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WMBF) - A sewage problem caused the Pawleys Island Police Department to ask the public to avoid the area south of the Pelican Inn on Myrtle Avenue, as well as the creek area Sunday. According to the Pawleys Island PD Twitter account, the situation has been resolved.

Earlier sewage situation has been resolved. Thanks for your patience. — Pawleys Island PD (@PawleysIslandPD) July 3, 2016

PIPD tweeted just after 10 a.m. sewage spilled into the roadway. A second tweet said Georgetown Water and Sewer is working to correct sewage leaks at Hazard and Myrtle avenues. Bicyclists and joggers are urged to avoid the area.

We have a sewage problem & it's spilling onto the roadway. Please avoid the area south of Pelican Inn on Myrtle Ave. And the creek area. — Pawleys Island PD (@PawleysIslandPD) July 3, 2016

