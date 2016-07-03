MBPD asks public's help identifying shooting suspect's vehicle

Officers with the Myrtle Beach Police Department responded to a shooting incident early Sunday morning. (Source: MBPD)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Officers with the Myrtle Beach Police Department responded to a shooting incident early Sunday morning.

According to the MBPD Facebook page, it took place at 803 Main Street at 1:35 a.m. Evidence revealed the suspect was driving a red truck, possibly a Nissan Frontier.

Call 843-918-1382 with any information on the case.

No on was injured in the incident.

