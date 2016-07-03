North Myrtle Beach Public Safety finds no evidence of bomb after threat

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A bomb threat was investigated in North Myrtle Beach late Saturday. The city spokesman said a bomb threat was called in regarding the Avista Resort around 9:00 p.m.

The call went to North Myrtle Beach Public Safety Dispatch, according to city spokesman Pat Dowling. North Myrtle Beach Public Safety personnel responded to the resort on North Ocean Boulevard, between Third and Fourth Avenues north. Horry County Police also responded with explosives detection dogs. However, Dowling said, no evidence of a bomb was found.

There may be additional information released when a formal incident report is released. WMBF News will update with story once that happens.

