Katharine the Shark pings off coast of Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A 14-foot, 2,300-pound white shark named Katherine, tagged by Ocearch in 2013, pinged off the coast of Myrtle Beach Saturday.

According to Ocearch’s Twitter account, Katharine was off the coast of Myrtle Beach at 1:06 p.m. A ping happens when the shark's dorsal fin breaches the surface, sending a signal to a satellite overhead.

Katharine was tagged in Cape Cod, Massachusetts and has traveled a total of 28,813 miles.

Ocearch, according to its website, is world leader in generating critical scientific tracking data and biological studies of species such as the great white shark.

