Houseboat collides with Little River Swing Bridge

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WMBF) - A houseboat collided with the Little River Swing Bridge Saturday morning.

According to North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue's Twitter account, it happened around 7:30 a.m.

Crews removed the boat from under the bridge, which returned to normal operations shortly after. No one was hurt.

