UPDATE: Passenger identified in fatal crash, charges pending against driver

LAKE CITY, SC (WMBF) - One person is dead following a crash in which the driver was under the influence.

According to Lance Corporal Matt Southern with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, Quintin McFadden, of Lake City, was driving a 2012 four-door north on Moore Road near Lake City while under the influence just after midnight when he hit a culvert, causing the car to flip. He was not wearing a seat belt and was taken to the hospital with injuries.

The passenger who died in the crash was identified by Williamsburg County Deputy Coroner Fulton as Michael Williams, 28, of Lake City. Williams was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the car. After the car flipped, it landed on top of Williams.

SCHP is investigating the crash and charges are pending against McFadden.

