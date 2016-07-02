Burglars steal, return car from home in Conway

The Conway Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying at least one person suspected of burglarizing a home and stealing a car. (Source: Conway Police Department)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – The Conway Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying at least one person suspected of burglarizing a home and stealing a car.

According to Lieutenant Selena Small with the Conway Police Department, officers responded to a home in the 500 block of Beaty Street Wednesday June 29 in reference to a burglary that occurred sometime between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Small said it appears the burglars stole a spare set of car keys and returned sometime between the Thursday night and Friday morning to steal a vehicle. The suspect or suspects stole the vehicle for an unknown amount of time before returning it to the home.

Surveillance cameras in the area captured pictures of the vehicle and a suspect.

Call the Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790 with any information on the incident or the identity of the subject in the photograph.

