Timmonsville Police Chief suspended; town council to discuss termination

TIMMONSVILLE, SC (WMBF) - Timmonsville Police Chief Gregory Palmer was suspended pending termination if approved by town council.

Timmonsville Town Administrator Mary Bines said council members will address the matter in an executive session at its Tuesday night meeting.

Palmer was hired in May 2014 to lead the department after town officials reorganized the police force when they disbanded it in 2012.

Bines said the mayor and some council member have lost confidence in Palmer’s ability to lead the department.

The town’s equipment, like Palmer’s service weapon and patrol car have been removed from him.

Billy Brown, who has more than 20 years in law enforcement, was appointed acting chief.

