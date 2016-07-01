Suspect to appear in court after leaving dog in hot car for more than 4 hours

A person will appear in municipal court on charges of animal cruelty and neglect after leaving their dog in her car while attending a conference in Florence Friday.

According to Jayne Boswell, Chairman of the Florence Area Humane Society, the suspect will get the dog back even though the dog was left in the car for more than four hours.

According to the police report, a witness saw the suspect check out of the Red Roof Inn and park their car at Western Sizzlin at 11:15 a.m. Later, while the witness was cleaning a room in the hotel closest to the parking spot, she said the dog was still there, showing signs of distress.

When officers arrived at 2:14 p.m., the windows were open about three inches, so they were able to open the car and get the dog out.

The small white poodle was panting heavily and drooling. There was a dog bowl in the car without water.

Animal Control also responded to the scene and left a note for the suspect informing her that they took the dog.

