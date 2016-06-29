Pop up storms possible through the holiday weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) An unsettled and humid weather pattern will keep the risk of showers and storms in the forecast through the 4th of July.



A weak front will remain stalled across the Carolinas for the next several days. This front, along with high humidity, will lead to off and on chances of showers and storms at times.



A few showers will remain possible through tonight along with a few patchy areas of fog. It will be very warm and muggy with temperatures d ropping into the lower and middle 70s.



Both Thursday and Friday will remain very warm and muggy. Daytime temperatures will reach the upper 80s to lower 90s. A shower or thunderstorm will be possible at any time, but the afternoon and evenings will be the favored time frame. Some of the storms

could produce locally heavy rain.



The weather pattern remains stagnant through the holiday weekend. While there will be plenty of times of sun and time for outside activity, the risk of a downpour or storm will remain possible. The severe weather threat remains low, but locally heavy rain

will remain a possibility with some of the storms.





