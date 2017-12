MYRTLE BEACH, (SC) WMBF- Rain is in the forecast for the holiday weekend through Independence Day so the First Alert Team wants to give you an early heads up on what to expect for the weekend. A lot can change between now and then, but this is what we're thinking so far.

Friday- Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s. Friday will not be a washout, but afternoon storms will be a possibility.

Saturday- Slightly higher rain chances in the afternoon. Still, not a washout, but afternoon storms will be more numerous. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Hot and humid.

Sunday- Will most likely be the soggiest day of the holiday weekend with rain and thunderstorms moving in throughout the day and lingering overnight.

Monday- Starts out with rain, but the rain tapers off through the day. For now, it looks like everything will be dry for fireworks Monday night.