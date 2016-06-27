First Catholic High School on Grand Strand to open in August

The first Catholic High School in the Grand Strand will open its doors this fall. (Source: St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic High School webstie)

CAROLINA FOREST, SC (WMBF) - The first Catholic High School in the Grand Strand will open its doors this fall.

According to a news release, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic High School, located along Carolina Forest Boulevard in Carolina Forest, will open in August and is now enrolling ninth grade students for the inaugural class of 2020. A grade will be added each year until grades nine through 12 are completed.

The school, which is part of the Catholic Diocese of Charleston, is open to students of all faiths. The school will serve Horry, Georgetown and Brunswick counties. It will offer extracurricular activities and sports.

Seton is accredited by AdvancEd which is a division of the SACS that follows guidelines set in place by the South Carolina Department of Education and the Catholic Diocese of Charleston.

The Meitler Group identified the need for a Catholic High School in Horry and Georgetown counties. There are three existing Catholic elementary schools in the area.

Surveys in 2007 in 2012 showed there was an interest in a Catholic High School. Funds were raised in 2013 by a capitol campaign and the groundbreaking took place in Nov. 2015.

To donate, visit www.setonhighschoolsc.org.

