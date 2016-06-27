MBPD seeks information on vehicle involved in robbery, assault

The Myrtle Beach Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a vehicle involved in a robbery. (Source: MBPD)

According to the MPBD Facebook page, the vehicle is a red pickup truck involved in a strong-arm robbery and assault in the area of 13th Avenue South and Yaupon Drive early Sunday.

Three men were in the vehicle at the time and are wanted for questioning.

Call 843-918-1382 if you can identify the truck or the driver.

