MBPD searches for man wanted for attempted murder

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Police Department is asking the public’s help in locating a man wanted for attempted murder.

According to the Myrtle Beach Police Department Facebook page, Ricky McMillan, 32, is wanted for attempted murder and possession of a weapon.

McMillan is described as 6’3,” 185 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He is considered armed and dangerous. He frequents the south end of Ocean Boulevard and may be driving a gray vehicle. He may be with a woman named Jessica Parson who has bright red hair.

Call 843-918-1382 with information on McMillan’s whereabouts.

