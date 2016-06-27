Woman dies in single-vehicle wreck in Conway Sunday

A woman died in a single-vehicle wreck in Conway Sunday.

According to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard, the wreck happened on Four Mile Road at 2:20 p.m.

The driver, Donna Martin, 65, of Aynor, was taken to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

