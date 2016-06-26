4 people hospitalized after nightclub shooting in Marlboro Co.

The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that took place at a nightclub in Marlboro County after which four people were hospitalized. (Source: Raycom Media)

The Marlboro County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that took place at a nightclub in Marlboro County after which four people were hospitalized.

According to Lieutenant Jamie Seales, it happened at a club known as MGM and also as Fortune around 3 a.m. The club is located in an old casino building near the North Carolina state line. The investigation has revealed that the shooting stemmed from several altercations with security that led to a gunfight in the parking lot. Bullets went through the building and struck people inside.

Four people were taken to hospitals in North Carolina and South Carolina.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Crime Scene Unit, Alcohol Enforcement and the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office assisted MCSO in the investigation.

Officials are looking into people of interest based on Surveillance video and other evidence, including a car that left the scene at a high rate of speed crashed and caught fire.

Marijuana was found inside and SLED issued five infractions to the owners of the business.

Contact MCSO at 843-469-5604 with any information regarding the case.

