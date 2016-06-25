Man charged in connection with shooting that sent one person to hospital

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – One person was taken to the hospital and one person was charged after a shooting took place in Myrtle Beach Saturday night.

According to the Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report, Ronnie Metts, 29, was charged with assault, attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Witnesses said Metts and the victim were in an argument before Metts pulled out a firearm and shot the victim in the arm and torso.

Two shell casings were found at the same location where the witness said it happened, 300 3rd Avenue North at 301 Flagg Street, according to the incident report.

Lieutenant Crosby with the Myrtle Beach Police Department confirmed it took place at near 3rd Avenue North and Flagg Street around 8:30 p.m. One person was taken to the hospital.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.