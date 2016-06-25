FOUND: Elderly man out of Robeson Co. - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

FOUND: Elderly man out of Robeson Co.

Julious Oxendine (Source: NCDPS) Julious Oxendine (Source: NCDPS)

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) - The North Carolina Center for Missing Person has canceled a Silver Alert for a missing endangered man, Julious Oxendine, 80, out of Robeson County.

For more information, contact Deputy Willie Leake at the Robeson County Sheriff’s Department at 910-671-3170.

