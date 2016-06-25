TRAFFIC ALERT: 3-car wreck blocks traffic on Hwy 17 North - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

TRAFFIC ALERT: 3-car wreck blocks traffic on Hwy 17 North

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A three-car wreck blocked traffic on Highway 17 in Myrtle Beach Saturday afternoon.

Emergency crews were still on scene as of 1:45 p.m. and traffic was blocked on Highway 17 North at 38th Avenue North.

According to Lieutenant Crosby with the Myrtle Beach Police Department, there were reports of injuries, but no one has been taken to the hospital.

