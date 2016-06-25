Inmate who died Saturday morning identified

An inmate in the Florence County Detention Center died after a medical emergency Saturday morning. (Source: Raycom Media)

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - An inmate in the Florence County Detention Center died after a medical emergency Saturday morning.

According to Major Michael M. Nunn, the inmate was taken to an area hospital around 1 a.m. due to a medical emergency and was later pronounced dead.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken identified the inmate as Gerald Bush, 51 and said an autopsy will be performed Sunday morning at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston. The autopsy will include toxicological and histological studie, according to a news release.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office requested the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division’s assistance in investigating.

