Driver identified in deadly Horry Co. wreck

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - One person died after a wreck that took place in Conway early Saturday.

According to troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 2010 Nissan traveling east on SC 22 went off the roadway, up an embankment and overturned onto Hidden River Road at 3:27 a.m.

The driver, James Bellamy, 37, of Longs, and one passenger were taken to Grand Strand Medical Center. Bellamy suffered traumatic injuries and was pronounced dead at 6:32 a.m., according to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.

SCHP is investigating the wreck.

