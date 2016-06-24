City of MB releases July Water Quality Report

The City of Myrtle Beach released its July Water Quality Report Friday. (Source: City of Myrtle Beach)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The City of Myrtle Beach released its July Water Quality Report Friday.

According to the report, the Grand Strand Water and Sewer Authority Myrtle Beach Surface Water Treatment Facility treats 40 million gallons of water daily from the Intracoastal Waterway.

The water is tested for many parameters, including coliform, turbidity, fluoride, nitrate organic Carbon, trihalomethanes, haloacetic acids, chloramines and alpha emitters. Though drinking water may reasonably be expected to contain small amounts of contaminants, there were no violations in 2015.

The average person uses more than 100 gallons of water at home each day.

The City of Myrtle Beach offered the following tips to reduce water usage:

Fix leaky faucets and plumbing joints. A leaky faucet can waste up to 20 gallons of water per day.

Don’t run the hose while washing your car. Use a bucket of water and a quick hose rinse at the end.

Install water-saving shower heads or flow resistors.

Run only full loads in the washing machine and dishwasher.

Shorten your showers. Even one or two minute reduction makes a big difference.

Use a broom instead of a hose to clean driveways and side walks

Capture tap water. While you wait for hot water to come down the pipes,

Catch the flow in a watering can to use later on house plants or your garden.

