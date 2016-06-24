Man shot behind Sonic Drive-In in Lumberton

A Google Street View image of the location of the shooting (Source: Google)

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) - Detectives from the Lumberton Police Department and the Robeson County District Attorney Investigator are investigating after one man was shot following an argument and a shootout behind Sonic Drive-in in Lumberton Thursday.

According to a news release a 36-year-old Lumberton man, the husband of a manager at Sonic, got into an argument with a Sonic employee. The argument led to the two shooting at each other around 7:23 p.m.

The 36-year-old was struck by gunfire and is being treated for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

