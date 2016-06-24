Hartsville man wins $1 million in SC lotto

A man purchased a lottery ticket worth $1 million at the PM Food Mart at 719 South Fourth Street in Hartsville. (Source: South Carolina Education Lottery)

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) - A man purchased a lottery ticket worth $1 million at the PM Food Mart at 719 South Fourth Street in Hartsville.

According to a news release from the South Carolina lottery, he claimed the last top prize of $1 million in the $10 Gold Millions game at odds of 1 in 1.6 million. After discovering he had the winning ticket, he called his fiancé at work.

“I’m quitting my job. Don’t worry about anything anymore,” he said.

Their plans include saving and a possible cruise.

“I’m worried I might get seasick,” the winner said.

The PM Food Mart received $10,000 for selling the ticket. The news release stated players can still enter non-winning tickets by mail or online at SClottery.com for a second chance at $1 million.

