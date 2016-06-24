Conway Fire and Horry Co. Fire Rescue respond to 2-alarm fire - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Conway Fire and Horry Co. Fire Rescue respond to 2-alarm fire

The Conway Fire Department and Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a fire in Conway Friday morning. (Source: Conway Fire Chief) The Conway Fire Department and Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a fire in Conway Friday morning. (Source: Conway Fire Chief)

The Conway Fire Department and Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a fire in Conway Friday morning.

According to a tweet from Conway Fire Chief Le Hendrick, the two-alarm commercial took place on Fourth Avenue in Conway.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly