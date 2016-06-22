New security systems installed thanks to extra work from two employees

North Myrtle Beach spokesperson Pat Dowling said all cameras are being replaced with high-resolution, HD cameras. Officers can keep the video to look back at and have a clearer picture. (Source: WMBF News)

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Two North Myrtle Beach employees are using their technical skills to make the city safer for you. Roxanne Felan and Patrick Sanders' extra efforts were rewarded by North Myrtle Beach this week. The pair has upgraded and installed new security systems at the North Myrtle Beach Sports Complex and public safety building.

If Felan and Sanders didn't volunteer for the extra work, the systems would not have been installed. The city can't afford to hire outside contractors to install all of the cameras. Felan and Sanders made it affordable for the city to do. Right now, they're replacing a card swipe system with a video system at the public safety building. Anyone can steal an employee's card to swipe entry, so this is more secure.

North Myrtle Beach spokesperson Pat Dowling said all cameras are being replaced with high-resolution, HD cameras. Officers can keep the video to look back at and have a clearer picture.

A few extra cameras were also installed by Felan and Sanders at the North Myrtle Beach Sports Complex. Without Felan and Sanders, both places, specifically the public safety building, would be stuck with outdated systems.

Matt Gibbons is the superintendent of sports tourism and athletics at the North Myrtle Beach Sports Complex. He said the park hopes to add more security cameras down the road. "So we just keep adding them, you know, as we get more money, more funds available. But having our guys able to do it saves us the money from having to hire somebody to do it. You know, they can do it in house," Gibbons said.

In addition to improved security, the North Myrtle Beach Sports Complex has utilized Felan and Sanders' skills to improve their live internet streaming. The stream has been active for more than a year, but Gibbons said it's had a fair amount of glitches.

Each camera costs about $1,200. Six of them are scattered from the baseball and softball fields all the way to the Go Ape Treetop Adventure course and the new Shark Wake Park. A viewer can go to the live stream to see the activity before they decide to do it themselves, or get an idea of what the park is like if he or she has never been. Or, think of a college scout able to tune in from hundreds of miles away, or a family member who can't be there in person. The cameras let you see what's going on 24/7 at the park and also let people who can't be there to watch someone play a sport in person, see the action on the screen and hear it too.

The camera upgrades include getting rid of the glitches and now you can hear the video, too.

Park officials hope out-of-state website visitors will admire the sunny weather and be attracted to coming to North Myrtle Beach for a visit just from seeing what's on camera.

"You know, it shows off North Myrtle Beach and it shows all the beautiful weather, so you have all the teams come down in March for spring training, you know a lot of them are from the Northeast, so, you know, a while may be fighting snow in Northeast. You log in and see it's beautiful and sunny it might encourage them to come down and see us," Gibbons said.

Like the security cameras, the city couldn't afford the upgrades with outside contractors.

Now with the improved camera streams, Gibbons said the website has had over 100,000 visitors this year alone and 23,000 just last week. He said the website has never had traffic like that before, and the complex has received calls from appreciative out-of-state family members who were able to watch their loved one play a sport without being physically present.

Gibbons said he hopes the city can find the money to provide cameras at the lacrosse and soccer fields as well. If you want to check out the stream for yourself, click here. (nmbpark.com)

