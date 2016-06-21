Horry County police ask for help identifying deceased man

The Horry County Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying an unidentified deceased man who was found in a North Myrtle Beach swimming pool in February. (Source: Horry County Police Department)

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Horry County Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying an unidentified deceased man who was found in a North Myrtle Beach swimming pool in February.

According to a news release, the man, described as 5’9” to 5’11,” weighing 150 to 16 pounds, was found at the Ocean Creek Resort on Feb. 6.

If you can help identify the man, contact Major Crimes Detective King Hemingway at 843-248-1520.

VIEW MOBILE SLIDESHOW OF THE DECEASED MAN'S CLOTHING: http://www.wmbfnews.com/slideshow?widgetid=184824&clienttype=generic

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.