MBPD seeks help identifying 2 involved in stabbing

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Police Department is asking the public’s help identifying two people caught on surveillance video that are believed to have been involved in a stabbing incident.

According to a news release, the incident took place at Plyler Park, 1000 North Ocean Boulevard on June 12.

If you have any information, call Detective Amick at MBPD at 843-918-1382 or 843-918-1908.

