HGTC President sets retirement for spring 2017

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Horry Georgetown Technical College President Neyle Wilson announced he will retire Apr. 1, 2017.

According to a news release, Wilson has spent 46 years with HGTC, 14 as Chief Executive Officer.

"Forty-six years over all. I don't know many people who do that anymore. So many people move around. But he has a real dedication to this area, to the Horry-Georgetown area, and that specific college. And he loves it and that's why he's been with us and we've been very fortunate to have him," Mary Eaddy, the Director of Marketing and PR, said.

A national search for his replacement will take place, according to HGTC Area Commssion Chairman Tommy Branyon. The State Board for Technical and Comprehensive Education will appoint a committee to launch the search. The committee will be comprised of the State Tech Board chairman, a current technical college president and Branyon.

“President Wilson’s service has made the college financially sound, academically vibrant and responsive to job creation throughout the region,” Branyon said. “During Wilson’s 14 years as President, he provided leadership that propelled the college to new heights. Under his watch, the college added nine new buildings, more than 40 programs of study and increased enrollment by 2,700 students. The Area Commission values his judgment, respects his intellect and will sorely miss the context that his extensive experience provides as we continue to create opportunities for local citizens.”

Mary Eaddy also credits Wilson with establishing the growing internship programs with the college. "It's a wonderful opportunity for students to get real work experience that will open doors to specific jobs and Neyle Wilson has created that. We will continue that legacy certainly but he has done so much to establish that."

Wilson was appointed president in 2002. He also served as dean of continuing education, senior vice president for finance and vice president for academic affairs during his tenure.

Among awards Wilson has received are the 2011 Vocational Award from the Rotary Club of Little River for his four decades of service, and the title of South Carolina Technical College System Educator of the Year in 2005.

Wilson also serves on the boards of the Myrtle beach Regional Economic Developmnet Corporation, the Waccamaw Investment Board and the Public Schools Executive Leadership Committee. In the past, he was involved with organizations including the Grand Strand YMCA board, Grand Strand Sertoma Club and Myrtle Beach Rotary Club.

Wilson was born and raised in Sumter, earned a Bachelor of Science in Forestry from Clemson University in 1970 and completed graduate study in educational leadership and instruction at the University of South Carolina.

Wilson became HGTC President in a period of explosive growth in both the beach resort community’s economy and population and college enrollment. When the institution neared its 40th Anniversary, enrollment was projected to reach 7,000 in coming years. In its third decade of training people for jobs in South Carolina’s northeast coastal counties, the college saw enrollment double.

