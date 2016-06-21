Burger King hiring for shift leaders, managers in Myrtle Beach - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Burger King hiring for shift leaders, managers in Myrtle Beach

(Source: Palmetto Goodwill Facebook) (Source: Palmetto Goodwill Facebook)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Palmetto Goodwill will host a hiring event for Myrtle Beach Burger King locations Friday morning.

According to a news release, there are openings for shift leaders and restaurant managers at all Myrtle Beach locations. Hiring managers will interview potential full-time and part-time employees at 1520 Highmarket Street in Georgetown starting at 10 a.m.

Interested applicants should dress appropriately. To register, email mbhireme@palmettogoodwill.org.

