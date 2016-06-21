Myrtle Beach Area Chamber CEO reappointed to Travel and Tourism Advisory Board

The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday its president and CEO, Brad Dean, was appointed to the Travel and Tourism Advisory Board. (Source: WMBF)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday its president and CEO, Brad Dean, was reappointed to the Travel and Tourism Advisory Board.

According to a news release, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Penny Pritzker made the appointment. The TTAB serves as the advisory body to the Secretary of Commerce on matters relating to travel and tourism in the United States.

The board represents several parts of the industry, including hotels and restaurants, financial services and transportation services.

“The travel and tourism industry supports millions of American jobs and is a major driver of our nation’s economy,” said Secretary Pritzker. “The Travel and Tourism Advisory Board offers important guidance and strategies that facilitate collaborative efforts between the public and private sectors to ensure that America remains an attractive destination for international visitors for years to come.”

The TTAB helps the government grow the travel sector, prioritize travel and tourism policies and solve industry-related problems. Board members collaborated to form the Toursim Policy Council, which advanced the President’s National Travel and Tourism Strategy. The Strategy’s goal is to draw 100 million international visitors to the U.S. by 2021.

The newly appointed members of the Travel and Tourism Advisory Board are:

Brad Dean, CEO, Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce, Myrtle Beach, S.C. *

Chair: John Sprouls, Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer, Universal Parks and Resorts, Orlando, Fla. *

Vice Chair: Margaret McKeough, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, Washington, D.C. *

Vice Chair: Greg Stubblefield, Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer, Enterprise Holdings, St. Louis, Mo. *

George Aguel, President and CEO, Visit Orlando, Orlando, Fla.

Ted Balestreri, President and CEO, Cannery Row Company, Monterey, CA.

Helane Becker, Managing Director, Cowen and Company, New York, N.Y. *

Thella F. Bowens, President and CEO, San Diego International Airport, San Diego, CA.

Bruce Charendoff, Chief Public Policy Officer, Sabre, Southlake, Texas

Henry Cruz, Senior Partner, The CrossBrook Organization, LLC, Alexandria, Va. *

Todd Davidson, CEO, Travel Oregon, Salem, Ore. *

Fred Dixon, Chief Operating Officer & General Counsel, NYC & Company, New York, N.Y. *

Kurt Ekert, President and CEO, Carlson Wagonlit Travel, Minneapolis, Minn.

Elliott Ferguson, President and CEO, Destination DC, Washington, D.C. *

Mike Gallagher, Co-founder and Co-chairman, CityPASS, Victor, Idaho *

Adam Goldstein, Co-founder and CEO, Hipmunk, San Francisco, Calif.

James Hagen, Secretary, South Dakota Department of Tourism, Pierre, S.D. *

Nick Hentschel, Vice President, AmericanTours International, Los Angeles, CA.

Taylor Hoang, Owner, Pho Cyclo, Seattle, Wash.

Adam Medros, Senior Vice President for Global Product, TripAdvisor, Needham, Mass.

Steve Morrissey, Vice President, Regulatory and Policy, United Airlines, Chicago, Ill.

Mary Motsenbocker, President, International Tourism Marketing, Inc., Englewood, Colo.

Susan Presby, Owner/Director of Sales, Mt. Washington Cog Railway, Bretton Woods, N.H.

Tricia Primrose, Global Chief Communications & Public Affairs Officer, Marriott International, Bethesda, Md.

Olga Ramudo, President and CEO, Express Travel, Miami, Fla. *

Sherry Rupert, President, American Indian Alaska Native Tourism Association, Albuquerque, N.M. *

Adam Sacks, President, Tourism Economics, Philadelphia, Pa.

Gary Schluter, General Manager, Rocky Mountain Holiday Tours, LLC, Fort Collins, Colo.

Marty St. George, Executive Vice President Commercial and Planning, JetBlue Airways Corporation, New York, N.Y.

William Talbert, President and CEO, Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau, Miami, Fla. *

Denise Thevenot, Executive Director, Louisiana Tax Free Shopping, New Orleans, La.

Ernest Wooden Jr., President and CEO, Los Angeles Tourism and Convention Board, Los Angeles, CA.

*Denotes reappointed Travel and Tourism Advisory Board member

