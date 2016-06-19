Gunman allegedly robs man of wallet, personal items

Officers with the Myrtle Beach Police Department were flagged down after an alleged robbery took place on the Boardwalk Sunday morning. (Source: Raycom Media)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Officers with the Myrtle Beach Police Department were flagged down after an alleged robbery took place on the Boardwalk Sunday morning.

According to a police report, officers were flagged down at in the 600 block of the Boardwalk around 8:15 a.m. after two people allegedly stole a wallet from two other people, and a foot chase ensued.

The victims told officers that two people approached them asking for money. One of the victims handed over $20 and the suspect left saying he was going to the store to break the $20. When he came back, he allegedly grabbed a wallet from the victim’s pocket and ran. When the other suspect ran as well, the victim gave chase.

When the alleged victim caught the suspect, he pulled out a gun and told the victim to stop chasing him.

The gunman is described as being in his mid-twenties with brown hair and wearing a blue shirt, khaki shorts, sneakers and sunglasses. The other suspect was described as a woman with brown or blond hair pulled up, wearing a purple tank top and sweatpants with writing on the right leg.

The wallet is allegedly worth $40 dollars and had $350 in it.

Officers later conducted a traffic stop on a man matching the suspect’s description, but the victim was unable to identify him as the gunman.

If you have information on the case, contact the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

