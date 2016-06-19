2 charged with attempted murder after car chase in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG, SC (WMBF) - The Orangeburg Sheriff’s Office arrested two men who fired shots at an apartment around 1 a.m. Saturday.

According to a news release, Javall Curry, 24, and Christian Asher, 23, both of Orangeburg, were charged with attempted murder and possession of a stolen handgun. Asher was also charged with failure to stop for a blue light and driving under suspension.

Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said deputies responded to the Roosevelt Gardens apartment complex where witnesses said two men had fired shots into the building.

When they arrived, Curry and Asher left the area on Presidential Drive in a blue Chevrolet, returned, and peppered a residence with gunfire.

Deputies chased the car down St. Matthews Road toward I-26 before the driver lost control. Deputies located a stolen handgun in the car.

Bond was denied for both men at a hearing Sunday morning. The investigation is ongoing.

