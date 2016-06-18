NWS: Strong storms in Kingstree Friday not a tornado

The National Weather Service has reported that strong storms Friday that caused widespread damage near Kingstree were not a tornado, as reported. (Source: NWS Facebook)

The storms resembled a tornado and even included winds that guested at 80 miles per hour, causing trees to fall.

A Facebook post from the National Weather Service explains that an ongoing survey determined that it was not a tornado, but rather a well-defined shaft cloud. In strong cases, a shelf cloud will be very turbulent with rising and sinking motion producing “scud,” or twisting, rolling dark clouds that look like tornadoes. Scud is not dangerous, according to NWS.

The winds beneath the shelf cloud caused the damage.

