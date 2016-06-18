Man charged in connection with sexual conduct with minor

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Horry County Police Department arrested a man in connection with charges of sexual conduct with a minor Friday.

According to online jail records, Richard Cummings, 48, of Myrtle Beach, was charged with engaging in criminal sexual conduct with a minor in the third degree and attempting a lewd act in which the victim was between 14 and 16 years old.

He is held in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center under a $30,000 bond.

