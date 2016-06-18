Man charged in connection with sexual conduct with minor - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Man charged in connection with sexual conduct with minor

Richard Cummings (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center) Richard Cummings (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Horry County Police Department arrested a man in connection with charges of sexual conduct with a minor Friday.

According to online jail records, Richard Cummings, 48, of Myrtle Beach, was charged with engaging in criminal sexual conduct with a minor in the third degree and attempting a lewd act in which the victim was between 14 and 16 years old.

He is held in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center under a $30,000 bond.

