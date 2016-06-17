Dangerous surf and rip currents possible over the weekend

The WMBF First Alert Weather Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices.

(WMBF) - A cold front will usher in strong winds this weekend, leading to dangerous swimming and boating conditions.

The winds are expected to turn gusty out of the northeast by sunrise on Saturday and linger through late Sunday. Areas along the coast could see gusts upwards of 30 mph during this time. Inland areas will remain breezy with gusts closer to 20 mph.

Expect the surf to be rough throughout the weekend with a strong north to south longshore current. Swimming isn't advised with an enhanced rip current risk likely through Sunday.

A Small Craft Advisory has also been issued for our coastal waters. Seas will run five to nine feet with winds gusting upwards of 40 mph in the offshore waters.

Take this advice from the National Weather Service office in Wilmington, "Whatever you do please don't take the family offshore this weekend in a small craft. Fishing can wait a few days and the seafood shops would love your business, just not worth venturing out."

