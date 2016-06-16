SCDOT seeks public input on improving stretch of road in Surfside Beach

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - On Thursday, June 17th at 5 p.m., there is a public meeting to discuss improvements to a stretch of Highway 17 Business. The area is from Melody Lane to Highway 544 in Surfside Beach.



The stretch is only a little less than three miles, but is well above the state average in the amount of car accidents happening there, many due to excess medians.



The South Carolina Department of Transportation encourages public attendance to the meeting because they want to hear from you on how to fix it. Plans have already been drawn up, and public input will help finalize them.



The meeting will go from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday night at Seaside Elementary School's cafeteria. SCDOT will provide handouts and are open to questions. Comment forms will be available at the meeting and should be mailed to SCDOT by June 30.



If you can't attend, the handouts and presentation will be available at Surfside Beach Town Hall. The town hall is located at 115 US 17 Business in Surfside Beach.



The anticipated project start date is August 2018 with a finalized project proposal by August of this year, based on your feedback.



The plans and handouts are also available at www.scdot.org/inside/public_hearings.aspx

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.