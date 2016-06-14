Burger King hiring for shift leaders, managers in Myrtle Beach

Palmetto Goodwill will host a hiring event to highlight positions available at Myrtle Beach Burger King locations Tuesday. (Source: Palmetto Goodwill Facebook)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Palmetto Goodwill will host a hiring event highlighting open positions at Myrtle Beach Burger King locations Tuesday.

According to a news release, all Myrtle Beach Burger King locations have full-time and part-time career opportunities available for shift leaders and managers. The event will take place at Palmetto Goodwill Community Service Center at 2148 Oakheart Road at 10 a.m.

Hiring managers will be on-hand doing interviews. For more information, email mbhireme@palmettogoodwill.org.

