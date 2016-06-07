Colin headed to the Outer Banks

The WMBF Storm Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices. Our new weather app has an interactive radar, 10 day and hourly forecasts for any city.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After making its closest brush with Myrtle Beach around 8 a.m., Tuesday and staying 30 miles offshore, Tropical Storm Colin is racing to the Outer Banks.

Colin is now technically a "post-tropical cyclone" because of the poor structure of the storm, but wind speeds have actually increased.

LOCAL FORECAST UPDATE:

Skies clear throughout the morning. Winds will be breezy, but nothing significant. The main threat will be the high risk for rip currents this afternoon along with rough choppy surf and waves to 2 to 4 feet. Tides have been running high the past several days and today is no different. High tide is shortly after 10am and minor coastal flooding is expected in the usual areas of Cherry Grove, Garden City and Pawleys Island. We will continue to watch river levels through the week as the rivers start to react to the rain we've gotten over the past few weeks.

COLIN STORM STATS:

Winds within Colin are clocking 60 mph. The storm will continue to speed northeast along the coastline today. Further strengthening is possible later today, but the strongest winds and heaviest rain will stay far southeast of the center of the storm. Colin will then weaken Wednesday and move into the open Atlantic.