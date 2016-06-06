Broadway at the Beach businesses anxiously awaiting new attractions

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Those who have been to Broadway at the Beach lately may have noticed a lot of construction going on.

The new attractions coming to Broadway at the Beach are a big deal when it comes to bringing in money. Restaurant managers said they can't wait for construction to be done to bring in an even bigger crowd than they have now.

But when it comes to a reason for the delay, there's no specific answer.

Nothing has gone wrong, they said, and Burroughs and Chapin is helping move things along. Construction for American Taphouse, specifically, has just been slow. The new gastropub was supposed to open in the spring.

American Taphouse is owned by the same private group as the newer restaurant Roosters and Good Time Charley's. The regional director for the restaurants said they're disappointed with the late-opening, but don't plan on missing the season.

"Things get backed up and you, you know, you can't do one thing without doing the other," said Stephanie Atwood, regional manager. "So, I really think this is more like a, it's a whole team effort that things just happen. Like life happens, things happen. And it's just unfortunate that it's taking longer than we hoped and wanted."

Atwood added the taphouse isn't a short-term project; it's been years in the making.

Broadway at the Beach and the restaurant owners said they want the new façade and gastropub concept done right. Atwood said they're determined to make a July opening, but if not, it'll be August.

Businesses already in Celebrity Square are anxiously awaiting the construction to finish. The general manager at Senor Frogs describes the upgrades as "making Celebrity Square into Myrtle Beach's own Times Square." He said, surprisingly, customers haven't minded the racket and wooden fences.

He said people are excited and ask what's going to be new at Broadway. The entire project is part of a bigger picture set to take shape over the next two years. This includes the new Hard Rock Café, American Taphouse, Wahlburgers and a Dave and Busters moving in to the current Hard Rock property.

Atwood said all of these new additions add to the, "warehouse," or New York City "meatpacking district" brand for a fresh look.

"Then they date themselves and we say, 'OK, well maybe this is better,'" she said. "Like, change is hard for some people but this is a good change, this is a positive change."

The Beef Jerky Store and Masters Edition Fine Art Gallery recently opened in the fishing village section of Broadway at the Beach. Kilwin's ice cream opened about two months ago and so did three new specialty shops. Three more shops are scheduled to open soon.

A handful of restaurants have completed inside renovations. A few completed projects happened inside Senor Frogs, Crocodile Rocks, Tiki Jim's and Build-A-Bear Workshop.

Plans for a Paula Deen restaurant have been submitted, Dave and Busters has signed a lease to be where the current Hard Rock Cafe is and Wahlburgers is opening later this year in the former Froggy Bottoms spot in the same row as Malibu's and American Taphouse.

The two restaurants visitors will be able to eat at very soon are American Taphouse and Extreme Pizza. The latter just posted on Facebook the official opening to be the week of June 6.

