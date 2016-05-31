Grand Strand Evacuation Routes and Zones

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) Horry County Emergency Management has continues the "Know Your Zone" plan for hurricane preparedness.

As hurricane season gets underway, preparedness is key. Knowing when to evacuate and which route to take is vital in a smooth evacuation process."Storm surge is generally the killer in a hurricane," said Horry County Emergency Management Director Randy Webster. Storm surge from a hurricane can flood areas well inland from the beaches and most evacuations are done to protect those in the storm surge danger zone.

To prevent mass backups and confusion, the Grand Strand has been broken down into three evacuation zones. Zone A will be evacuated first based on storm strength and forecast storm surge. A more powerful storm would include the evacuation of Zones A and B. And finally, in the worst case scenario, zones A, B and C, would be evacuated in the event of a potentially major and catastrophic hurricane.

Evacuation areas for ZONE A include:

· All areas east of U.S. Business 17 (Kings Hwy)

· All areas east of U.S. 17 Bypass

Zone A also includes all flood prone areas along the Waccamaw River and the Great and Little Pee Dee Rivers, as well as all mobile home residents within Horry County.

Evacuation areas for ZONE B include:

· Areas South of Highway 707 and Longwood Drive

· Longwood Plantation (Blackmoor) to the Waccamaw River

Evacuation areas for ZONE C include:

· Areas between Hwy 701 and Hwy 544

· South of Brown's Chapel Avenue and Hwy 814

· All areas east of Highway 31 (Carolina Bays Parkway) to Hwy 90

Familiarize yourself with which zone you live in to avoid last minute confusion in the event evacuation orders are issued.

Know when to evacuate is just as important as knowing how. Evacuation routes are also broken down to avoid traffic jams as a storm approaches.

According to Horry County Emergency Management:

Evacuees north of Briarcliffe Acres will take SC 9 north to I-95 and beyond.

Evacuees in Briarcliffe Acres south to 10th Avenue North will take SC 22 (Conway Bypass) to US 501 to Marion. In Marion, they may then take US 76 to Florence to access I-95 southbound or they may stay on US 501 to SC 38 to access I-95 northbound.

Evacuees from the Myrtle Beach area south of 10th Avenue north and north of the Myrtle Beach International Airport will take US 501 to Conway. They may then take US 378 to

Columbia or continue on US 501 to Marion. In Marion they may then take US 76 to Florence to access I-95 southbound or they may stay on US 501 to SC 38 to access I-95 northbound.

Evacuees from the Myrtle Beach International Airport south through Surfside Beach will take SC 544 to US 501 to Conway. They may then take US 378 to Columbia or continue on US 501 to Marion. In Marion they may then take US 76 to Florence to access I-95 southbound or they may stay on US 501 to SC 38 to access I-95 northbound.

Evacuees from Garden City Beach south to Winyah Bay will take US 17 south through Georgetown. They will then take US 521 to SC 261 to US 378 to Columbia. Alternatively, they may take US 17 south to US 701 in Georgetown to SC 51 to US 378 at Kingsburg.