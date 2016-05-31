FIRST ALERT: Checklist for your hurricane supply kit

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Preparedness is key for hurricane season and any natural disaster.



When a storm is bearing down is not the time to put together your disaster supply kit. Shelves may empty and close, pharmacies may be swamped, and lines at the stores may be long. That’s why preparing a disaster supply kit before a storm is approaching is key.

Here is the basic rundown of what you’ll need to put together an emergency supply kit:

Water, one gallon of water per person per day for at least three days, for drinking and sanitation

Food, at least a three-day supply of non-perishable food

Battery-powered or hand crank radio and a NOAA Weather Radio with tone alert and extra batteries for both

Flashlight and extra batteries

First aid kit

Whistle to signal for help

Dust mask to help filter contaminated air and plastic sheeting and duct tape to shelter-in-place or provide temporary repairs.

Moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties for personal sanitation

Wrench or pliers to turn off utilities

Manual can opener for food

Cell phone with chargers, inverter or solar charger

Those are just the basics, but residents should remember to focus on the individual needs of their families. Young children or infants? Elderly family members?

Consider adding these items as well:

Formula

Diapers

Bottles

Powdered milk

Medications

Moist towelettes

Diaper rash ointment

Denture needs

Contact lenses and supplies

Extra eye glasses

It may also be wise to ask a doctor about storing important prescription medications such as heart and high blood pressure medication, insulin and other prescription drugs that may be needed.

