FIRST ALERT: Checklist for your hurricane supply kit

By Jamie Arnold, Chief Meteorologist
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF)  Preparedness is key for hurricane season and any natural disaster.

When a storm is bearing down is not the time to put together your disaster supply kit.  Shelves may empty and close, pharmacies may be swamped, and lines at the stores may be long.  That’s why preparing a disaster supply kit before a storm is approaching is key. 

Here is the basic rundown of what you’ll need to put together an emergency supply kit:

  • Water, one gallon of water per person per day for at least three days, for drinking and sanitation
  • Food, at least a three-day supply of non-perishable food
  • Battery-powered or hand crank radio and a NOAA Weather Radio with tone alert and extra batteries for both
  • Flashlight and extra batteries
  • First aid kit
  • Whistle to signal for help
  • Dust mask to help filter contaminated air and plastic sheeting and duct tape to shelter-in-place or provide temporary repairs. 
  • Moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties for personal sanitation
  • Wrench or pliers to turn off utilities
  • Manual can opener for food
  • Cell phone with chargers, inverter or solar charger

Those are just the basics, but residents should remember to focus on the individual needs of their families.  Young children or infants?  Elderly family members?

Consider adding these items as well:

  • Formula
  • Diapers
  • Bottles
  • Powdered milk
  • Medications
  • Moist towelettes
  • Diaper rash ointment
  • Denture needs
  • Contact lenses and supplies
  • Extra eye glasses

It may also be wise to ask a doctor about storing important prescription medications such as heart and high blood pressure medication, insulin and other prescription drugs that may be needed.

  View Horry County's hurricane preparation guide here

    Horry County has a comprehensive guide for residents on what to do to prepare for a hurricane, which covers evacuation zones and routes, preparation tips, shelter information, important phone numbers, and more.

  SLIDESHOW: Residents prepare for Hurricane Irma

    Empty shelves, long lines at the gas pump, and stations completely out of gas were the familiar sights around our area in the days leading up to Hurricane Irma's potential impact to South Carolina.

  Harvest Hope Food Bank preparing to respond to Hurricane Irma

    The Harvest Hope Food Bank, South Carolina's designated lead food bank for disaster response, is beginning preparations for possible impacts from Hurricane Irma. The food bank has ordered extra food, and disaster response team leaders are preparing for distribution, according to a news release from the organization.

