City officials monitors weather ahead of Military Appreciation Days events

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - During the month of May, Myrtle Beach celebrates and honors the men, women of the Armed Forces and their families.

For Memorial Day weekend, several events are planned, but city officials are also keeping a close eye on the weather.

Mark Kruea, spokesperson for the city of Myrtle Beach, said he remains optimistic the weather will cooperate for the Military Appreciation Days Parade scheduled for 10:30 a.m., Saturday, May 28, as well as the Big Family Picnic set for 12 to 2 p.m., Saturday, at Grand Park in The Market Common.

Kruea said both events will proceed as scheduled.

Noah Galloway, a veteran of the U.S. Army, is the parade's 2016 Grand Marshal. He was a career soldier until he experienced a life-changing injury from an IED attack in Iraq.

Just three months into his second tour of duty, Galloway lost his left arm above the elbow and his left leg above the knee, After overcoming his injuries, he took third place in ABC's "Dancing with the Stars," while paired with professional Sharna Burgess

The Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony will take place on Monday, May 30 at 11 a.m., on the plaza at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.

"The convention center has called and said if it looks rainy, we can move that event at 11 a.m. indoors," Kruea said. "So we will do the Memorial Day

Remembrance Ceremony rain or shine."

Here is a complete list of events for the Myrtle Beach Appreciation Days.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.